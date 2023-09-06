On Thursday the Sanford Business and Professional Women (BPW) will host its annual open house to kick off another year of success at Hawkins House, located at 112 Hawkins Avenue in downtown Sanford.
Members will celebrate another year of sisterhood and progress and encourage other attendees to join this organization.
Women interested in spending time with women who are working in various occupations are encouraged to visit from 5 to 7 p.m.
The president of Sanford BPW is Vernadette Williams and she said the organization’s theme for this year is “Let’s Grow Together.”
Williams said members represent a wide range of females, including small business owners, career women, teachers, non-profit advocates, community leaders, retirees, consultants, mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives.
In 2018 Sanford BPW was recognized statewide for its success in attracting members and growing the organization. At that time there were 50 people involved in the local group.
Kelly Klug, who served as President for several years, said that due to Covid restrictions in 2000 and 2001 the group lost some members so this open house is geared towards bringing back former members as well as attracting new ones.
Klug, Williams, and other Sanford BPW leaders have kept members inspired, and now the organization is growing again.
Williams said there are many educational and entertaining programs and networking events coming up that will be announced on Thursday night.
Founded in 1945, the Sanford Business and Professional Women’s Club is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-sectarian, self-governing and member-supported organization.
Thursday’s open house is free to attendees. The Sanford BPW will provide food, drinks, and door prizes.
For more information call or text Williams at 919-721-0825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.