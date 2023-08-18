SANNWS-08-18-23 CANCER YOGA -Cinnamon LeBlanc Cancer Center Yoga 021723 08

Cinnamon LeBlanc is an exercise specialist and certified Yoga for Cancer Survivors instructor at FirstHealth of the Carolinas. 

 Photo by Eddie Harris

PINEHURST — Yoga has been shown to improve sleep quality and fatigue in cancer patients and survivors, a clinical trial conducted through the University of Rochester found.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas participated in the original study to help patients with insomnia and cancer-related fatigue through Yoga for Cancer Survivors (YOCAS). Cinnamon LeBlanc, an exercise specialist and certified YOCAS instructor, led the yoga portion of the study at FirstHealth as part of the greater University of Rochester trial.