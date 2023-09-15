There’s a popular meme going around on social media platforms that shows a bag clearly labeled “hot dog buns” full of what are obviously hamburger buns. The meme says, “You had one job ...”
Right now, it seems the North Carolina Legislature is giving us hamburger buns in a bag clearly labeled “hot dog buns.” In other words, they’re not doing their job.
Back in the spring, much was made of the state budget and of everyone uniting on Medicaid expansion. Now, the kids are back in school and the temperatures are falling. It feels like a change of seasons … except …
That’s right, the Legislature still doesn’t have a budget deal. So, for example, the teachers went back to school without a raise. That goes for almost any state employee, from prison guards to troopers to office clerks in Raleigh. There’s also no Medicaid expansion for those in need of insurance.
In a conversation last month with State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican, and state Sen. Graig Meyer, a Democrat from Orange County, at the NC Press Association’s annual convention they noted that nearly 20% of state jobs were open. Another stat — at one point, there were 5,000 teaching vacancies in the state. Both say it’s because of the inability to offer competitive salaries.
One might wonder exactly what the Legislature has been up to — you need look no further than casinos and drag queens. Seriously — the folks in Raleigh spent time on “dog whistle” issues, including trans rights, abortions, private school vouchers, voting rights, classroom teachings and more — and now, it is with great irony, they are debating the future of new casinos in the state.
All of this was summarized by one of our neighbors, Minority Leader Robert Reives of Chatham County, in a statement issued late last month.
“Instead of coming back to Raleigh to fund our schools, support our law enforcement or provide health care to our neighbors, the Republican supermajority used their power to exploit vulnerable children, make it harder to vote, hamper educators and otherwise stoke culture wars. There has never been a clearer demonstration of what their priorities really are,” Reives said.
When I ran into him at a recent event and asked about the budget, his response was simple — he didn’t know when a vote would occur. “Casinos …” he said.
According to an Associated Press story earlier this week, a two-year budget — spending roughly $30 billion annually — was supposed to be enacted by July 1. But negotiations between House and Senate Republicans continued through the summer on a host of issues, including income tax cuts, pay raises, and the distribution of billions of dollars in reserve for special programs and initiatives.
But many lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger included, have pushed for a final plan to include the authorization of additional casinos and the legalization of video gambling machines statewide.
Gov. Roy Cooper said earlier this week that it was “outrageous” that casinos were holding up a budget that contained money for public education, salaries and mental health treatment among other items.
The other night at the Lee Regional Fair, I spoke with several state and local leaders who were concerned about the budget’s passage. One note that was mentioned to me is that if the budget isn’t passed soon, the Medicaid expansion won’t take effect and North Carolina could lose out on more than $2.5 billion in federal funds. Not only that, but 600,000 North Carolinians — many working hard at jobs that don’t provide health insurance — won’t have health coverage. Rural hospitals will lose funds and a domino effect will go on from there.
So once again, we’re left waiting. Like a sports fan of a losing team saying, “Maybe next year,” citizens are North Carolina are left saying, “Maybe next week.”
Perhaps, but like the casinos — I’m not betting on it.
So, let’s tell the leadership in Raleigh, “You had one job…” and what you did this summer ain’t it.
Mark Rogers is editor of The Sanford Herald, he’s also the spouse of a public school teacher and a North Carolina taxpayer. He can be reached via email at mrogers@sanfordherald.com
