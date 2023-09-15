There’s a popular meme going around on social media platforms that shows a bag clearly labeled “hot dog buns” full of what are obviously hamburger buns. The meme says, “You had one job ...”

Right now, it seems the North Carolina Legislature is giving us hamburger buns in a bag clearly labeled “hot dog buns.” In other words, they’re not doing their job.

Mark Rogers is editor of The Sanford Herald, he’s also the spouse of a public school teacher and a North Carolina taxpayer. He can be reached via email at mrogers@sanfordherald.com