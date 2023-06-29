The Lee County Young Commissioners Program was originally conceived during the fall of 2012 as a collaborative effort between the Lee County Board of Commissioners and NC Cooperative Extension.
The two groups worked together to plan a program addressing a lack of awareness by teens of local government and other important leadership issues relevant to young people. By the summer of 2013, the inaugural two-week summer session of the Lee County Young Commissioners program was offered lead by Bill Stone of the Cooperative Extension.
Young Commissioners became part of Lee County 4H in 2017 lead by Cindy Howenstein. In the past 10 years Young Commissioners has grown from a citizenship/leadership group to a citizenship/life skills group learning not only about local government but also life skills they will need for their future. While a member of the Young Commissioners the youth grow their confidence, make connections with Sanford leaders and improve their potential for their futures. There have been Young Commissioners that have gone on to become successful in their chosen careers. One Young Commissioner has opened her own business at just 23 years of age.
The 2023 class of Young Commissioners is no different. This class is full of bright rising eighth-graders and high school students. They just finished their two week summer bootcamp where they met the Lee County Commissioners and attended their meeting and met the Sanford Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon and the Sanford City Council and attended a City Council Meeting. They learned they have a voice and worked on public speaking, career skills, financial responsibility, team work, and the importance to give back to their community.
The Young Commissioner Class of 2023 includes: Kathrine Contreras, Talitha Heimbuecher, Sofia Macias, Jermaine Nairn Jr., Kaiya Powell, Savannah Pressley-Lee, Mackenzie Serrano, Julia Slowik and Jayla Tabora. Along with the returning Young Commissioners Isaac Alvarado, Jeanne Apperson (President), Omar Brito-Lagunas (Treasurer), Emily Quintana (Secretary), Amber Salvador, Naomi Salvador, and Addison Tunnard (Vice-President). They are looking forward to the coming year.
