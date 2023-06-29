SANNWS-06-29-23 YOUNG COMMISH 1

Members of the Young Commissioners Class of 2023 are pictured.

 Submitted photo

The Lee County Young Commissioners Program was originally conceived during the fall of 2012 as a collaborative effort between the Lee County Board of Commissioners and NC Cooperative Extension.

The two groups worked together to plan a program addressing a lack of awareness by teens of local government and other important leadership issues relevant to young people. By the summer of 2013, the inaugural two-week summer session of the Lee County Young Commissioners program was offered lead by Bill Stone of the Cooperative Extension.