A 14-year-old boy was shot to death Friday on the front porch of a home in the 300 block of McIver Street, the Sanford Police Department reported.
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Neither of the teens has been identified since both are juveniles.
The shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. outside the residence at the corner of McIver and South Fourth streets, police said.
When officers responded, they found the victim on a couch on the front porch of the residence. The 14-year-old had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical personnel at the scene, police said.
Investigators secured a custody order was issued for the 15-year-old and he was taken to a secure juvenile facility in Cumberland County, police said.
Investigators did not say if the teens were acquaintances, nor did they release details of what led to the shooting.
