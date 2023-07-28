A request from SARVA USA Inc. to have 8.9 acres of vacant land on Airport Road rezoned may bring more than just a new business.
It may help in training high school students in the engineering field.
“We would like to provide internships or training programs for high school students,” Akash Joshi, president of the Apex-based company, told the Lee County Board of Commissioners at a public hearing Monday.
The site was zoned 2016 as the Sanford Soccer Field Complex Conditional Zoning District for a proposed soccer complex that never came to fruition, according to Amy McNeill, the Zoning Administrator for the Lee County/Sanford planning divisions.
Joshi is asking to have the land zoned light industrial with the idea it will provide “flex space” from small businesses in the area.
SARVA is a small business that produces pressure and temperature gauges, switches, manifold and industrial values, sensors, transmitter, thermo valves, fittings and solar panels and instrumentation.
The site is close to Central Carolina Community College and Southern Lee High School.
We can develop in the county and with the high school STEM program, the kids can come and learn, said Joshi, who has a master’s degree in engineering.
Marguerite Greene, a Realtor based in Fuquay-Varina, endorsed the request.
“I’m definitely for this project,” she said. “Besides the idea of it being able to help bring manufacturing back to the state, this site would be doing research and development of gauges.”
John Adcock, a real estate lawyer in Fuquay-Varina, favored the request.
“This is a research and development enterprise,” he said. “It’s an excellent opportunity to transform a vacant space and unproductive facility to offer employment opportunities,” he said.
Bob Joyce, the senior director of Economic Development for the Sanford Area Growth Alliance, agreed.
“This is a great opportunity to add small flex space, a great location for multiple small businesses,” he said.
