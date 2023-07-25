The 242nd anniversary of the battle that occurred at the historic Alston House also known as the House in the Horseshoe is set for Saturday at the home in Moore County near the Deep River.
The Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will begin the event with a patriotic ceremony at 10 a.m. Members from the N.C. Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution chapters will take part in the observance.
The event commemorates the July 29, 1781, skirmish at the home of Philip Alston between Whigs and Tories.
The event will feature living history events including life as it was in the 18th century, historical displays, information about medical treatments and a living Revolutionary War-era encampment. Firearms from the 18th century, including a firelock rifle demonstration, will be on display.
The home is at 288 Alston House Road in Glendon.
