Lee County’s high school students interested in pursuing careers as teachers are now eligible for up to $36,000 toward college education through a new program created by the Lee County Education Foundation and The Temple Sloan Family Foundation.

The Temple Sloan Lee County Teaching Fellows program will award its first set of two Sloan Scholars beginning in 2024. The application period opens Oct. 1 and closes Feb. 15, according to an LCEF news release.