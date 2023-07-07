A beloved Sanford dentist died Sunday from injuries he received in a single-vehicle crash on Cox Mill Road, according to the Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 7:44 p.m. in Harnett County, about a half-mile north of Pickett Road, near the Lee County line, according to a report filed by investigating Trooper T.C. High.
A 2019 Audi driven by Michael Coulter Hattaway, 70, who lived in the Carolina Trace community, was traveling north on Cox Mill Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a driveway culvert pipe, went airborne and came to rest in the road after the impact, the report said.
Hattaway was taken to Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Liberty where he succumbed to his injuries.
He was in private practice for 35 years, operating Hattaway Family Dentistry in Sanford.
The dental practice’s Facebook page was filled with condolences from current and longtime patients.
“This is just the most horrible news,” Shannon Harrington Rosser wrote. “I’m so heartbroken. We loved him so much!!!!!! He’s been my dentist for 30 years. My boys loved him and trusted him. Prayers to his family and dental staff.”
Another patient, Donna Bethune, wrote, “I am heartbroken about Dr. Hattaway’s passing. He has been my dentist for 27 years and there was none better. He was wonderful in his profession and was such a nice person. My prayers are with his family and his wonderful staff.”
Hattaway graduated from Sanford Central High School and played on the 1968 championship team.
He earned his DDS from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Hattaway was a member of the Lee County Dental Society and the N.C. Dental Society.
In his biography on the Hattaway Family Dentistry website, it says: “Dr. Hattaway chose dentistry as his profession because he knew in his heart from the early age of six that he was chosen by God to help people. Dr. Hattaway fully believes in treating his patients with the utmost respect and delivering the care that he would want delivered to himself if he was the patient.”
Survivors and funeral arrangements can be found in his obituary inside today’s paper.
