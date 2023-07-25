HARNETT COUNTY: Samantha Amerson and Priscilla Goldston, Biowork; Mirlene Barbosa, Nurse Aide 1; Amber Beaird, Pharmacy Technician; Sara Godwin and Juana Yaquelin Morales, Phlebotomy; Breanna McDougald, Therapeutic Massage; Kaniya Murphy, Pharmacy Technician.
LEE COUNTY: Yohaly Alvarez, Phlebotomy; Nicole Buchanan, Robert Jackson-Hamer, Keshana Jones, Cassandra Palmer-Richardson, Jackie Powers-Lopez, Olivia Simone Ray, Biowork; Tyler Eoute, Jasmine Hayes, Esmith Obas, Noah Perez, Nurse Aide 1; Mirsha Padilla Gonzalez, Medical Billing and Coding; Kendaris Johns, Commercial Driver’s License; Daniel Stiegler, Manufacturing Operations; Nevaeh Williams, Pharmacy Technician.
