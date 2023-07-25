Central Carolina Community College has announced the recipients of the State Employees' Credit Union Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The recipients, listed with course of study and home county, are:
CHATHAM COUNTY: Jessica Rodriguez Abrego, Nail Technician; Ashley Cline, Jeily Espinal, Felicity Gray, Alyssa Jerrell, Maria C. Mendoza, Nurse Aide I.
HARNETT COUNTY: Chaska Allen, Pharmacy Technician; Stephanie Carson, Alexandria Chatman, Nurse Aide I; Vanessa Hagwood, Sandea Palacios-Garcia, Biowork; Veronica Harry, Medical Billing and Coding; Breanna McDougald, Therapeutic Massage; Zachary Sparks, EMT National Registry.
LEE COUNTY: Chasity Dorsett, Tyler Eoute, Jasmin Hayes, Melisa Marquina, Noah Perez, Krystle Townes, Nurse Aide 1.
MOORE COUNTY: Cameron Blake Barber, Firefighter Training; Tracie Myrick, Medical Billing and Coding.
