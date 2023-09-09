PITTSBORO — Investigators from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants in Wake County on Friday as they continue their probe into the death of a woman whose body was found in Jordan Lake.
The searches were done in Apex and Raleigh, both locations known to be frequented by Hadeel Ghandhanfer Hikmat, 34, whose body was found Aug. 29, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
The Apex search was done at 736 Treviso Lane, which is also given as Hickman’s address. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the Raleigh Police Department and Apex Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.
Sheriff Mike Roberson also acknowledged the invaluable assistance of the Fayetteville Police Department. Their dive teams worked hand in hand with the Sheriff’s Office, scouring the vicinity of Jordan Lake where Himat’s body was discovered.
“I want to thank the Raleigh and Apex Police Departments, as well as the Fayetteville Police Department, for their support and collaborative efforts in this ongoing investigation,” said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson. “Together, we are dedicated to seeking answers and ensuring justice for Hadeel Hikmat and her family.”
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who was acquainted with Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat and has any information about her whereabouts, interactions, or any relevant details or information about the case, contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.
