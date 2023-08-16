A class on safe usage of chainsaws is set for Saturday at the N.C. Cooperative Extension - Lee County Center.
“Wrangling Chainsaw Cowboys: Chainsaw Safety for Homeowners” will be presented by Travis Black and Jordan Foreman of Bartlett Tree Experts as part of Lee County’s Bradford Pear Bounty Education program.
Safety lessons will include the proper techniques of using a chainsaw, the equipment’s safety features and basic troubleshooting, according to information provided by Lee County Extension Agent Amanda Wilkins.
The course will also include tips on the use of proper protective gear maintenance of chainsaws and management of trees.
Participants will need to bring their own chainsaw. Safety manuals will be handed out.
The class is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the McSwain Extension Building at 2420 Tramway Road.
