PITTSBORO — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a Craigslist scam and a work-from-home scheme recently reported in the community.
The scam works as follows, according to a Sheriff’s Office release: Under the guise of a legitimate transaction, a scammer targets individuals who are selling items on Craigslist.
The scammer initiates communication with sellers, expressing interest in their listed items. The scammer offers to purchase the items and then sends a cashier’s check to cover an agreed-upon price.
The seller then receives a check for an amount that is higher than the original agreed-upon price.
The perpetrator then persuades the victim to return the excess funds to a local individual, suggesting the overpayment will cover transportation costs or other fabricated expenses. The fraudulent nature of the cashier’s check often becomes apparent to the victim only after they have returned the surplus funds.
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office investigators traced one such scammer to Nigeria, reinforcing the global nature of the scam.
However, an essential component of this scam is the involvement of local individuals who unwittingly act as a “money mule” to handle the checks. The local accomplices print the counterfeit checks, package and mail them.
In some instances, these individuals have been unknowingly engaged in a work-from-home deception and have been led to believe that they are employed by a legitimate company to work on payrolls.
Residents should be cautious when engaging in online transactions, and exercise prudence when dealing with unfamiliar individuals, especially those who propose unusual payment methods.
The Craigslist scam has been employed in Chatham County, and victims of this scheme have also been reported in Wyoming, Florida, Minnesota, and Virginia.
Residents should report any suspicious transactions to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911 or their local law enforcement agency.
