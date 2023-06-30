An area businessman wants to share his passion for smoking cigars with others.
That led Charlie Oxendine to open The Cigar Barn by Anstead’s Tobacco Company, or The Cigar Barn as it is known, in March and the business offers everything a cigar-smoker needs.
Oxendine, 42, walks through the store, a lighted cigar in hand, taking in his store and making sure everything is where it needs to be. He has smoked cigars since he was 17 and considers it more than just smoking.
“It’s an experience,” he said. “It’s a lifestyle anyone who has been around cigars knows. Cigars are enjoyed, not smoked.”
More people want to experience cigar smoking, Oxendine said, and that’s one of the reasons he set up shop in Sanford. His 400 square-foot walk-in humidor has over 2,000 cigars.
“We carry all the major brands for you whether you are new to cigars or have been a smoker for 20 years,” Oxendine said.
Those who are new to cigar-smoking may might be overwhelmed by the selection, but he says his staff has the knowledge to help new customers choose a cigar that will be satisfying.
“Buying a cigar for the label on it is not going to guarantee that you will like it,” he said. “We have associates here to guide you through the entire experience.”
One bad cigar could change a customer’s mind and not in a good way, Oxendine said.
“We focus on the customer experience,” he said. “The store is clean, well-put together and the overall experience is equal to the price you are paying.”
Since Alan Rives, 35, of Chatham County, found out about the Cigar Barn from a friend, he’s made the location his favorite place to purchase and enjoy cigars.
“I’ve smoked cigars for about 12 years and went here and there to a few local shops, but nothing as nice as this,” he said. “It’s a really nice place. They have everything here you could ask for.”
Rives often takes a seat in the store’s comfortable high-back chair to enjoy a cigar.
“I come into the store and there is a nice relaxing, chair and everybody is friendly,” he said, blowing smoke in the air. “I’m not just a number. They remember you when you come back.”
Cigars aren’t the only offerings. Oxendine also carries a variety of pipes, pipe tobacco and other cigar accessories — from lighters to ashtrays.
Most importantly, Oxendine said, never inhale while smoking a cigar. The experience is more about the cigar’s taste and pleasure.
“I’ll have a cigar, and it provides a chance for me to catch up on the day,” he said. “It (smoking a cigar) gives the opportunity to decompress mentally, think and kind of be present in the day.”
The same applies to other cigar connoisseurs if they’re smoking alone or with others, whether on a golf course or anywhere else, Oxendine said.
“It’s not about cigars. It’s about people,” he said. “It’s about the relationships you build, the bonds you create, the community you build around it. A simple tobacco leaf.”
The Cigar Barn by Anstead’s Tobacco Company is at 3256 NC 87, in the Shoppes of Sanford shopping center, is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anyone with questions can call the cigar barn at 919-292-1451.
