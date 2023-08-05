The City of Sanford has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, according to a news release.
The recognition for the city’s excellence in its annual comprehensive financial report came from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the city-issued news release said.
Additionally, Sanford’s Financial Services Department received an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement for preparation of the annual overall finance report, the release said.
“The ACFR (financial report) was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate the City of Sanford’s financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report,” the Government Finance organization said in its award letter.
Sanford has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 43 consecutive years.
For more information about the GFOA, visit their website at www.gfoa.org.
