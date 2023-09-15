The Sanford City Council is looking at a grant opportunity to help fund stream restoration along Little Buffalo Creek.
The funding would come from a state revolving fund opportunity that could provide up to $5 million to use toward installing a culvert on Weatherspoon Street to help prevent flooding. The second project is the relocation of Little Buffalo Creek.
The funds would have a low interest rate and principal forgiveness, according to information provided by Paul Weeks Jr., Utilities and Engineering director.
The projected cost for the design and installation is about $2.7 million. The city can pay around $1.1 million. That would be about $1.6 million short.
The stream relocation project cost is estimated at $2.08 million and would need to fund both engineering and construction.
The council also learned that of three bids submitted for the demolition of King Roofing Building on Charlotte Avenue is $78,500. The building has been deemed structurally unsound.
There are items in the building that can be saved and used in other facilities, City Manager Hal Hegwer said, and the demolition contractor has agreed to keep them until needed.
However, asbestos must be removed from the building before demolition can start, which could be as soon as Oct. 1.
