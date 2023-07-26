Lee County commissioners approved a request Monday to allow alcohol sales at the upcoming Annual 2023 LCL POP!-CON festival in August.
The request from the event’s host — the Lee County Libraries — passed by 4-2 vote with Commissioners Mark Lovick and Robert Reives casting the dissenting votes.
Commissioner Taylor Vorbeck was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The POP!-CON festival — a Renaissance Faire and Comic Con — is held outside the library’s Sanford branch on Hawkins Avenue.
The activities this year include Cosplay — the art of dressing as a character from a movie, book, video game — Medieval Combat, Vikings, Knights a costume contest, artistic displays along with arcade and video-gaming.
This is the second year the board has approved the request to allow Starlight Meadery in Pittsboro, which produces a honey-based wine, and James Creek Cider House in Cameron to allow sales and a sample tasting in a designated area.
The request was presented by LCL Assistant Director Christopher Luettger.
The brewers are asking to allow the sale of sealed bottles of their products and to allow half-ounce samplings for customers.
No open containers of alcoholic beverages will be allowed and signs with instructions will be at the vendors’ tables which will be set up in two handicapped parking spaces in front of the library.
Commissioner Andre Knecht asked if there were any alcohol-related problems at last year’s event.
“No and they (consumers) know to keep it sealed until they are off the property,” Luettger said. “Starlight Meadery has been instrumental in helping us pull together several local artists and vendors over the last four years.”
More than 40 vendors, artists and authors are taking part in this year’s festival, according to Luettger. Five food trucks will be on site and First Presbyterian Church is allowing festival parking in the church’s lower lot, Luettger said.
“As such, tonight’s request is not solely focused on allowing the sale of alcohol but highlighting purposeful community connections. Our objective with this is to maintain a family friendly environment that embraces an appreciation for new experiences.”
The festival is scheduled Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is at 107 Hawkins Ave. Additional information can be found at www.library.lee county nc.gov.
