The Lee County Board of Commissioners opted Monday to table a request to participate in a grant assistance program offered by the Central Pines Regional Council.
Commissioner Bill Carver had asked that county staff members look into the program which would help to find and write grants to obtain state and federal funding to assist with county-related projects and needs.
The Council would be able to see what grants are available through a database. Assistance would be provided for the writing of the grant and pulling together information needed for the application, according to County Manager Lisa Minter.
If a county’s grant request is approved, a Council representative would assist Lee County in administering the grant, Minter said.
The cost is $20,000 per fiscal year, she said. If assistance is needed in administering the grant, an additional fee would be required.
The initial cost is included in the budget for the current fiscal year. The additional money could be included as part of the grant, Minter said.
Some of the commissioners questioned the need for the service.
“We’re paying the $20,000 to secure the grant and if we get a grant, we have to pay an additional fee?” Commissioner Robert Reives asked.
The money would cover the cost of administrative assistance if needed, Minter said.
“It sounds like I’m paying $20,000 to make myself eligible for their help,” Reives said.
He asked Minter if any county workers could take on the job.
There are not enough workers for one person to be dedicated to finding, writing and administering grants, Minter said. She also hopes that an intern who will spend a year working in the Finance Department will help with grant projects.
Carver said he thought there was “some misunderstanding” about the proposal.
He noted that the assistance had been used by at least 15 local governments in the state that gave the program high marks. The available grants database is accessible to country workers, Carver said.
“I don’t know how much difficulty it is for the departments to do. What we have to do is give them the information on (areas) where we’re interested,” Carver said.
Commissioner Mark Lovick getting feedback from counties that have used the program. Minter said she would check.
The board opted to table the motion until the Oct. 2 meeting.
