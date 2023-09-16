The Lee County commissioners are expected to approve a contract to begin work on the long-awaited multi-sports complex at the meeting on Monday.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Dennis Wicker Civic Center at 1801 Nash St.
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 9:14 am
Sanford Contractors was the “lowest responsible bidder,” according to a document from the agenda package.
Residents have been waiting for work to begin on the sports complex.
In 2020, Lee County voters chose to approve a $25 million bond referendum for development of the park to be located at U.S. 421 Bypass and Broadway Road.
In July 2022, the commissioners learned that cost estimates were nearly double what they were when the bond referendum was approved.
In August, the board agreed to allocate another $15 million toward a scaled-back design.
Other items on the agenda include approval of a firm to do a feasibility study of the Lee County Jail; approval of an agreement for an unidentified economic development project known as Project Stronghold; and updates on various studies and projects.
