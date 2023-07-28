Southeast Aquatics Group is the contractor on the Horton Park swimming pool renovations. J.M Thompson Co. is the contractor for renovations to the park’s bathhouse. A story in Thursday’s The Sanford Herald contained incorrect information.
nmccleary
