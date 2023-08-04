Wise Johnson was found with a gunshot wound on a couch on the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of McIver Street. A story in Thursday’s The Sanford Herald contained incorrect information.
nmccleary
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 'How many Mission Impossibles does he need?': Emily Blunt urges Tom Cruise to make Edge of Tomorrow sequel
- Tom Sizemore's final film gets release date
- 'Turns out it's NOT the end of an era': Taylor Swift extends tour
- Demi Lovato collaborates with LE SSERAFIM
- Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's private sushi dinner
- Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's date night
- Cardi B won't faces charges after throwing microphone into crowd
- 'Having hope is important': Celine Dion's sister shares sad update in star's health battle
Most Popular
Articles
- A historic day for Falcons
- Manhunt for fugitive ends in arrest in Lee County
- Robert John Bracken
- Feds offering reward leading to location of Sanford man
- Help sought to pay funeral costs for 14-year-old homicide victim
- Smuggling attempt discovered in Lee jail booking process
- Money coming in to keep Spring Lane Cinema open
- LCSO thwarts plot to smuggle narcotics into jail
- Council set to finalize merger of services with Pittsboro
- Author travels to Sanford to share her life's story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.