City council is looking at ways to generate more income from the Sanford Municipal Golf Course but not at the cost of city taxpayers.
While the topic isn’t new, it did come up at a Tuesday workshop for the council.
After researching and reviewing data, the course is being heavily utilized by players who live outside Lee County, according to City Manager Hal Hegwer.
The numbers found that about half of the players are traveling to Sanford for a game of golf.
The data shows that 46% of players come from outside the county while 54% are county residents, Hegwer said.
“About 20% of the utilization is from actual residents of the City of Sanford,” Hegwer said. “The golf course is getting a tremendous amount of play every day. We average probably between 100 to 150 players a day.”
At least one councilman —Charles Taylor — has lobbied for higher fees for out-of-county players, many coming from Apex and Wake County.
Currently, there is no higher rate for out-of-county residents who come to play a round, but for an annual membership the fees are higher.
Meanwhile, more and more people are looking to play on the course that was designed in 1934 by Donald Ross, the legendary designer of courses.
“We’re trying to balance a lot of things here,” Hegwer said. “It’s something to think about.”
It may also be a time to practice the philosophy and concepts of giving back to city residents, he said.
Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said because the course falls under the Parks and Recreation Department, “we want to make sure as many residents as possible can take part in it.”
Councilwoman Linda Rhodes agreed.
“It’s the citizens of Sanford who have been with the golf course through bad times and I think that counts for something,” she said.
Council members suggested that Hegwer prepare a proposal to implement a plan. They also agreed to seek input v plan. Members said they also wanted input from David Von Canon, the course manager and head golf professional.
