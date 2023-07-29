The Sanford City Council is expected to sign an agreement at its Tuesday meeting finalizing the merger of water and wastewater operations with those of Pittsboro.

The two entities have discussed the merger for several months. Pittsboro is quickly outgrowing its ability to provide the services and Sanford is already in similar partnerships with other municipalities in Central North Carolina including Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. Sanford also has a partnership with Chatham County to provide water and wastewater services to Triangle Innovation Point, which includes VinFast.