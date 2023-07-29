The Sanford City Council is expected to sign an agreement at its Tuesday meeting finalizing the merger of water and wastewater operations with those of Pittsboro.
The two entities have discussed the merger for several months. Pittsboro is quickly outgrowing its ability to provide the services and Sanford is already in similar partnerships with other municipalities in Central North Carolina including Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. Sanford also has a partnership with Chatham County to provide water and wastewater services to Triangle Innovation Point, which includes VinFast.
Pittsboro’s Utility Department staff will now become employees of the City of Sanford.
Benefits of the merger include the stabilization and rate reduction increases on customers. Ratepayers are not expected to see an impact, officials have said.
Sanford will also assume the right to oversee and maintain Pittsboro’s Utility Systems, officials have said.
Sanford Mayor Rebecca Whyhof Salmon has advocated for the agreement and its benefits to Sanford and Pittsboro.
“Our goal with this merger is to benefit both communities, including shoring up Sanford’s emergency access, spreading costs across long-term partners, and ultimately protecting our ratepayers,” she said at a work session in June.
The meeting in the council chambers of the Sanford Municipal Building is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Several rezoning matters, including public hearings, are set to start at 6 p.m.
