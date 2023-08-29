A Sanford couple is threatening legal action against the city and the Sanford Police Department for what they contend was the illegal search of their home and unlawful detention in 2022.
The allegations made by Maurice and Brittany McAdory were detailed in a demand and notice of claim, according to the couple’s lawyer, Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Durham.
The couple contends that Maurice McAdory was wrongfully accused of sex crimes with a minor based on information passed to Sanford police by authorities in West Manheim Township in Pennsylvania.
“It turns out he was entirely innocent, and I believe the actual perpetrator has been arrested and charged by Sanford PD,” Rubert-Schewel said in an email to The Sanford Herald.
Scott MacLatchie is a Charlotte lawyer who is representing the City of Sanford.
He declined Monday to discuss details of the case, but pointed out that the two law enforcement agencies were involved — the Sanford police and the State Bureau of Investigation.
“The bottom line is that there was no violation of any law that was committed by any Sanford PD personnel,” MacLatchie said.
He also said Sanford Police Detective A.O. Schlitz did nothing wrong as is alleged by the McAdorys.
These are the details set out in the legal document:
Pennsylvania authorities began an investigation in 2021 into a claim of sexual harassment involving a minor and in March 2022 was granted a search warrant related to the Snapchat account of the suspect. The detective discovered that the account was created in June 2021.
A check of the IP address indicated that it was associated with a Spectrum account in Sanford.
Pennsylvania authorities later found that as of Dec. 21, 2021, the IP address was associated with Maurice McAdory who had recently moved to Sanford, six months after the Snapchat account was created.
In August 2022, the investigation was assigned to Schlitz. The information passed to him included digital images and chats that fell under the legal definition of sexual exploitation of a minor. The only image of the suspect was the lower body of a “very heavy-set male.”
Schlitz allegedly reviewed legal documents from Spectrum showing the IP address being linked to McAdory six months after the account was created.
Schlitz is alleged to have reviewed a Division of Motor Vehicles database showing McAdory did not live at his Sanford home until late 2021 as well as text messages from the suspect to the victim.
Schlitz allegedly knew the phone number from which the texts were sent “was not associated with” McAdory. In applying for a Lee County search warrant, Schlitz claimed to have knowledge of IP addresses and training in cybercrime investigations.
On Sept. 14, 2022, Schlitz and agents from the SBI came to the McAdory home. When Brittany McAdory answered the door, Schlitz came inside, asked to see her husband and that he had a search warrant to seize McAdory electronics.
McAdory had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the time and was self-isolating from his wife and two children by staying in the living room.
McAdory was escorted outside while Brittany McAdory remained inside, where she was “interrogated” by Schlitz for nearly two hours. He showed her parts of the search warrants he claimed were messages between her husband and minor girl in Pennsylvania.
“Detectives Schlitz and the SBI officers continued to inflict emotional distress on Ms. McAdory by telling her that Mr. McAdory was looking at 20-30 years in prison — and that they could tell she was a strong woman and would be a good single mother,” the document said.
Schlitz told Brittany McAdory that “he couldn’t believe she was married to his guy and that he was obviously up to something because they were sleeping in separate beds,” according to the document.
Schlitz told McAdory to confess to the crime or authorities would return in three weeks; that he had done background checks on him and his family; and he had the house under surveillance for a month.
“Detective Schlitz then convince Ms. McAdory to confront her husband in an attempt to get him to confess to the sex crimes,” according to the document.
McAdory was brought back inside “and Ms. McAdory now desperate and convinced that he was guilty, asked him to confess to child sexual exploitation. Officers told her that her husband must be guilty because he was showing no emotion.
The next day, the couple met with Chas Post, a Sanford defense attorney, who told them that McAdory would be arrested and to begin finding bail money. McAdory said he was innocent and went over the issues with the warrant.
Post agreed to take the case for a fee of $20,000.
The couple paid a retainer and returned home but were unable to eat or sleep.
Brittany McAdory lost 10 pounds in the week following the search. “She no longer feels safe in her home. She repeatedly relives the vision of officers in SWAT gear rushing in her front door.”
The couple has been in therapy for treatment of Acute Stress Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Relationship Distress with Spouse, the document said.
The city has rejected mediation, Rubert-Schewel said.
A request for comment was sent to Susan Patterson, the City of Sanford attorney, but there was no response before Monday’s deadline.
