Renovations to the historic depot building are getting underway resulting in the closure of Depot Park until work is completed.
The historic building is one of Sanford’s main attractions and a focal point for the community, according to a release from the City of Sanford.
The depot building was built in 1910 to serve passengers of three rail companies with train stops in Sanford.
To save the building from destruction, the Sanford Area Association of Realtors purchased and upfitted it in the early 1990s to use as office space.
The City of Sanford acquired the building from SAAR in 2015 with the goal of preserving and investing in the historic landmark so that it could remain a community touchstone for generations to come.
In 2022, Sanford City Council committed $703,000 in funds made available by the American Rescue Plan Act to renovate the building. The North Carolina General Assembly earmarked $500,000 in State Capital Infrastructure Funds, and another $100,000 has come from private donations.
“We are excited to be fully underway in saving this important piece of Sanford’s history,” says Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon. “We thank all of our partners for working together to keep the downtown momentum going as we invest in this crucial work.”
Because of the closure of Depot Park, Downtown Sanford Inc. has moved its annual fall concert series to the Horner Square parking lot. The series features live music along with food and beverage vendors each Thursday during September.
Concert information is available at www.downtownsanford.com.
The Depot Park fountain will continue to run during the renovation process. The Railroad House Museum will not be affected by the closure.
To follow the construction process and stay updated, visit the city’s projects hub at www.sanfordnc.net/projects.
