The stage at Depot Park will fall silent for a while as renovations on the historic Depot are slated to begin this month. Depot Park will be closed while the renovations are ongoing.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

Renovations to the historic depot building are getting underway resulting in the closure of Depot Park until work is completed.

The historic building is one of Sanford’s main attractions and a focal point for the community, according to a release from the City of Sanford.