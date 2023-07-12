CARTHAGE — The search of a Carthage residence last week resulted in the recovery of drugs, guns, cash and the arrest of four people, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
The search, the culmination of a drug investigation, was done Friday at a house in the 200 block of Smith Hill Road, midway between Carthage and Vass, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two guns and $17,000, the release said.
They seized alprazolam — a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Arrested were Phillp Alexander Covington, 39, Gregory Lawrence Alston, 49, and Jody Lynn Sherockman, 58, all of Carthage; and Alexis Marie Devega, 34, of Vass.
Covington, Alston and Devega each were charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony possession of cocaine.
Alson and Devega were charged with simple possession of a controlled substance.
Sherockman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance.
All four were charged with maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Covington also was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bail was set at $225,000 for Covington and $75,000 apiece for Alston, Devega and Sherockman.
