One-stop, in-person early voting for the municipal primary election is underway at the Lee County Board of Elections.
The primary election is Sept. 12.
The only race is for the Ward 4 district seat on the Sanford City Council. Incumbent Byron Buckels and Tamekia Lashonda Dowdy are vying for the Democratic nomination.
The winner will be unopposed in the November General Elections.
Eligible voters should reside in Ward 4 and must be registered as Democrats or unaffiliated, according to the Board of Elections.
As of Friday morning, 15 ballots had been cast since early voting began Thursday.
Votes can be cast at the Board of Elections office at 1503 Elm St. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 9.
The office will be closed Sept. 4 for Labor Day.
Voters will now be asked to show a photo ID before voting. In most cases, a driver’s license is acceptable. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles also issues free ID cards.
For more information, go to ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.
