Christopher Garceau of Southern Pines graduated in May from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Colin Kurz of Pittsboro earned the distinction of Faculty Honors in the spring at Georgia Institute of Technology, having earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
These students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. SANFORD: Ellen White, Karen Badders, Samuel Hill, Vincent Shearin Yingley Lee, Kayla Guarino; SILER CITY: Emery Eldridge; CAMERON: Annette Gomez, Kayla Put, Mark Williamson, Richard Hoover; CARTHAGE: Alexis Miller, Kaylee Amerman, Paige Strickland; SPRING LAKE: Brett Watson, Debra Clayton; VASS: Abigail Gulley; ABERDEEN: Jordan Hamilton, Naomi Locklear.
These students were named to the Dean’s List at Western Carolina University for the spring semester having maintained a 3.5 grade-point average. SANFORD: Katia Myers, Tammy Parrish, Kaitlyn Lumpkin; CAMERON: Aislinn Nunn; CARTHAGE: Tyler Wiles, Dawson Grey; PITTSBORO: Noah Oyan, Bailey Kaufman, Hannah O’Neill; SPRING LAKE: Rayna Matlock, Alyssa Persina, Alyssa Round.
Heather Lindsay of Pittsboro graduated in May from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing.
Valeria Pomales of Spring Lake and Gregory Vansteen of Pinehurst, students at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, were among the student-athletes named to the 2022-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.
Emily Trimberger of Sanford was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Carissa Penderegraft of Pittsboro was named to the Dean’s List of the spring semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina.
Kiden Scurton of Pinehurst was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut.
Jared Rogers of Sanford was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon, Vermont.
Chris Fiol of Lillington and Cade Macallister of Pittsboro were among the spring graduates at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Fiol earned a Master of Music degree while Macallister earned a Master of Science-Chemistry degree.
Chikamneto Iwenofu of Sanford was named to the spring 2023 President’s List at Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York.
