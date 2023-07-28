The Lee Regional Fair Pageant is coming up and potential contestants need to apply to enter.
The 2023 Pageant packets are available, but the deadline is Tuesday.
Miss Lee County Fair is open to girls in grades 9-12. Junior Miss is open to grades 6-8; Tiny Miss, grades 1-2; and Petite Miss for kindergarten and Pre-K girls.
Applications are available at LeeRegionalFair.com. Once completed, they can be emailed to LRFPageant@gmail.com or mailed to Abby Faulk, the Lee Regional Fair Pageant coordinator, P.O. Box 892, Sanford, NC 27331.
Pageant interviews are scheduled Aug. 12 at the Sanford Lions Club Fairgrounds for all categories except the Petite Miss.
A $30 non-refundable entry fee is due at the time of the interviews. Checks or cards will be accepted.
Rehearsals are scheduled Aug. 26 and Sept. 9 on the arena stage at the Sanford Lions Club Fairgrounds.
The Sanford Lions Club — Lee Regional Fair is scheduled Sept. 13-17.
