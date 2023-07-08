CARTHAGE — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a Vass resident earlier this week.
The fire was reported about 12:35 p.m. Thursday at residence on Causey Lane, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after arrival, firefighters discovered the body, the release said. Authorities did not identify the person.
Several fire departments, including Cypress Pointe and Crains Creek, responded to the fire.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, other agencies investigating include Moore County Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.
Additional information was not available.
