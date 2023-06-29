SANNWS-06-29-23 HARNETT DRUGS 1.jpg

These items were seized during the investigation of Ronnie Anderson, including $160,000 in cash, approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of methamphetamine.

 Submitted photo

LILLINGTON — Four Harnett County residents are facing federal charges after an investigation involving multiple agencies resulted in the seizure of drugs, jewelry, a car and $218,625 in cash, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested are Ronald Anderson and Eric Dearborn, both of Spring Lake, and Lillington residents Camilla Littlefield and Josh Page, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.