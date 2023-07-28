Federal marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Sanford man who is wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder.
William Allison Brown, 43, was spotted recently on Cameron Drive, in the area between Lee Avenue and Main Street, according to a Sanford Police Department Facebook post.
Brown’s last known address was on Cameron Drive, according to police Maj. Vinnie Frazer.
He is wanted by Raleigh police on a charge of attempted murder while Guilford County authorities have a warrant for Brown charging him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Frazer said.
Brown has an outstanding warrant that was issued in Lee Count in 2016 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense.
Anyone who sees Brown or has information on his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED, usmarshals.gov.tips or the local law enforcement agency.
