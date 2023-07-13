SANNWS-07-13-23 FENTANYL 1

Investigators found 308 fentanyl pills and 3-month-old inside a vehicle, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

 Submitted photo

A Vass man whose vehicle was stopped Tuesday near Lemon Springs was found with 308 fentanyl pills and his 3-month-old child inside, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Julian Nathaniel Thomas, 25, of the 100 block of Birch Lane, was stopped on Wildlife Road, located between Rocky Church Road and U.S. 1, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.