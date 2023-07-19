The deadline for anyone seeking to run in the Sanford or Broadway municipal elections is noon Friday, according to the Lee County Board of Elections.
Five candidates — four Democrats and one Republican — are vying for four seats on the Sanford City Council. The races that were uncontested as of Tuesday were the Ward 2 and Ward 5 seats as well as one of two at-large seats.
Democrats Byron Buckels and Tamekia Lashonda Dowdy have filed to seek the nomination as the candidate in the Ward 4 race. Buckels currently holds the seat.
That will set up a primary election on Sept. 12.
In Broadway, incumbent town commissioners Teresa Dew Kelly and Lynne West Green are seeking another term on the board.
They are the only two who have filed to run for board seats.
Incumbent Mayor Donald Andrews has filed to seek another term. He had no opposition as of Tuesday.
The general elections will be held Nov. 7.
