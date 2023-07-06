The filing season for municipal elections in Sanford and Broadway opens at noon Friday, according to the Lee County Board of Elections.
Four seats on the Sanford City Council will be up for grabs, including Ward 1, currently held by Mark Akinosho; Ward 2, now held by Mayor Pro Tem Charles Taylor; Ward 4, now held by Byron Buckels; and Ward 5, a seat held by Jean Dabbs.
One of the council’s two at-large seats will be on the ballot. They are now held by Jimmy Haire and Linda Rhodes.
Two seats on Broadway’s Board of Commissioners, currently held by Lynne West Green and Teresa Dew Kelly, will be on the ballot as will the mayor’s seat now held by Donald Andrews.
The deadline to withdraw from a race is July 8.
The filing period ends at noon on July 21.
Primaries, if needed, are set for Sept. 12. If a second primary is necessary, it will be held on Oct. 10.
The general elections are scheduled Nov. 7.
