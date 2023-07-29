FIRSTHEALTH

FirstHealth of the Carolinas was recognized by the N.C. Hospital Association for its program, CARE Suite, that helps to eliminate barriers to improving the health and well-being of communities. From left are NCHA board member Frank Emory; Dr. Jenifir Bruno, FirstHealth's chief medical officer; FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster; and Amy Forester of FirstHealth Community Health Services.

 Submitted photo

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas’ CARE Suite has been awarded the N.C. Hospital Association’s Healthier Communities Award.

This award recognizes collaborative work by an NCHA member institution to promote health and well-being by addressing an identified need. The award was presented to FirstHealth at NCHA’s Summer Membership Meeting on July 19.