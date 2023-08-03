PINEHURST — FirstHealth is seeking individuals to serve on their Patient Family Advisory Council, according to a release from FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
The Advisory Council works with FirstHealth to promote care that focuses on families, collaborates to improve quality of care, and improve patient and family satisfaction, the release said.
Council members provide feedback regarding environmental design, services and programs. Additionally, council members serve as a vital link between the hospital and the community by promoting a positive relationship between FirstHealth and the community.
Individuals can self-nominate for a two-year term provided they meet the criteria, the release said.
That includes having had an experience in the past three years with a FirstHealth facility as either a patient or as a family member of a patient; can attend meetings on the first Tuesday of each month; reside in Lee, Moore, Hoke, Montgomery or Richmond counties; and be committed to supporting the values of FirstHealth and quality care.
Anyone interested in serving should call Roxanne Elliot, the Advisory Council chair, at 910-715-3487 or email rmelliott@firsthealth.org.
