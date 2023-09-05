SANNWS-09-05-23 MINA 1

Dr. Shawn Williams, the former director of the Mina Charter School speaks about the decision to not renew his contract.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

The director of Mina Charter School is no longer there and last month three members were ousted off the Board of Directors after it approved a change in the bylaws at its August meeting.

Mina Charter School of Lee County, located at 2732 Industrial Drive, opened in August 2020 for grades K-5. In 2021, the school went to a year-round classroom and added sixth graders. Seventh graders began attending for the 2022-23 year.