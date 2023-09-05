The director of Mina Charter School is no longer there and last month three members were ousted off the Board of Directors after it approved a change in the bylaws at its August meeting.
Mina Charter School of Lee County, located at 2732 Industrial Drive, opened in August 2020 for grades K-5. In 2021, the school went to a year-round classroom and added sixth graders. Seventh graders began attending for the 2022-23 year.
Some folks have asked what was going on at the school, including Lead Administrator Dr. Shawn Williams, who wonders just what his job status is at this point.
Williams, 61, says he has been told he was suspended, but that’s received no notification of termination.
He said he discovered that status change in May when he went to pick up prescriptions and was told he longer had insurance coverage.
Omar Macias, chairman of Mina’s Board of Trustees, explains it in a different way.
“He was not, per say, let go, but we did not renew his contract for the year. He was placed on administrative leave. There’s a whole lot more to the story … for now, I’m not legally allowed to say anything,” Macias said.
Meanwhile, a special meeting was called Aug. 25 with the intent of discussing membership of the board. Notice of the meeting was posted on Mina’s website.
Three members — Robert Williams, Billy Bradley Jr. and Arthresa Best — were voted off the board. Williams’ wife, Joyce, had chosen to resign earlier, she said.
Robert Williams is the brother of Shawn Williams.
The Department of Public Instruction noted that family members could serve on the board so long as they disclosed relationships before discussion occurred and recused themselves from voting.
This caused a problem, Macias said, when it came to job performance reviews. Such discussions are held in closed session, but when the family was together, it was not clear if information meant to be secret was disclosed in causal settings.
The situation began unfolding in May, Shawn Williams said, when he was dismissed “without any reason.”
North Carolina is an “at-will employment state,” meaning that unless there is a specific law to protect employees or an employee has a contract that says otherwise, an employer can dismiss a worker at-will. That means an employer can terminate employment without giving a reason, according to the N.C. Department of Labor.
Williams said his contract requires a reason to be given in the event of termination.
In May, Williams said he received an email from board Chair Omar Macias notifying him that he had been suspended because of a complaint.
“They never told me what was in the complaint,” Williams said.
The school’s locks were changed and Williams’ name was removed from Mina’s correspondence, he said.
He was instructed to return any school property, which Williams said he did. However, he alleges that the board is still holding property that belongs to him.
Williams also has questioned board meetings that are held via Zoom. He contends that the board’s lawyer, Lisa Gordon Stella of Durham, has violated the state’s open meetings law.
Williams says Gordon Stella instructed Macias during a meeting to mute a person who was speaking. William also alleges that no notice is given for emergency or specially called meetings.
On one occasion, Williams said, the board went into a closed session and when members emerged, a different link was given to return to the meeting.
Williams said he learned of his “termination” on July 5 when he went to pick up prescription medications and was told he had no insurance coverage.
William said he then contacted his lawyer, James Hairston, who works out of a Raleigh-based lawyer. According to Williams, he contacted Hairston, who sent a letter via email, to Gordon Stella and Macias. Although Williams was told he would receive an email on July 6, it wasn’t until July 7 when received an email from Mina that he was “no longer employed and had no benefits,” he said.
Former board member Robert Williams said that when discussion began on changing the bylaws, members were erroneously told by Gordon Stella that Mina had no bylaws.
“When I wrote to the (N.C.) Department of Public Instruction to inquire, they said we did have bylaws. The attorney gave us wrong information,” he said.
Robert Williams said he contacted DPI in Raleigh inquiring about the information and was told it wasn’t true. He said he thinks that was what prompted the Aug. 25 meeting to discuss bylaws.
“The ones voted off were the ones standing in agreement that they (Macias and Stello Gordon) were doing wrong,” said Joyce Williams, Shawn Williams’ wife.
The current board is composed of Macias, Grant Welch, Sharon Morris, Julie Webb and Ginean Royal, according to Mina school’s website.
Robert Williams noted that at one point, Mina received a grant for $250,000. Board members, he alleges, were told by Gordon Stella that there was an “irregularity” in the money Mina held with funds dropping to $80,000.
Four audits were done by various agencies, including the Department of Public Instruction, and no irregularities were found, Williams said.
Joyce Williams said she chose to resign early on.
“It had gotten to the point where they kept calling emergency meetings and put me in the (Zoom) waiting room. Then, they would bring me in to vote on stuff.”
She said she believes had there been alleged improprieties on her husband’s part, the board would have relieved him of his duties earlier.
Joyce Williams pointed out that her husband got Mina School started. She, Bradley, Best and Robert Williams have been on the board since the school opened.
“Mr. (Shawn) Williams knows it’s not his school, but he founded it,” Joyce Williams said.
The school was named to honor the Williamses’ mother, Wilhelmina, who continually encouraged her sons to pursue their education and careers, telling them they could achieve anything by working hard. “Wilhemina passed on her fierce pursuit of excellence to her sons,” according to the Mina website.
“We never viewed it as just a school but as a memorial or legacy to our mother,” Robert Williams said. “I’ve had such pride being a part of Mina. Now, seeing it being torn down … that really is heartbreaking”
