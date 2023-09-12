A community forum on fentanyl poisoning and opioids is scheduled Thursday at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the Dennis Wicker Civic Center.
A community forum on fentanyl poisoning and opioids is scheduled Thursday at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the Dennis Wicker Civic Center.
The forum is sponsored by Lee County Government in observance of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.
Discussion will focus on how Lee County is responding to the growing number of opioid overdoses and related deaths, according to a news release.
Fentanyl overdoses and deaths are increasing in many of North Carolina’s communities, the release said.
Nearly 80% of the overdose deaths involve fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug used as an anesthetic and for treatment of pain.
Fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the release.
To help reduce fatal overdoses, the Lee County Health Department is providing, by appointment, NARCAN clinics to offer instruction on using Naloxone, a drug that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
