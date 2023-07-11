Four people filed Friday to seek seats in the municipal elections later this year, according to the Lee County Board of Elections.
Sanford City Council members Byron Buckels and Charles Taylor were the first to put in their names on the opening day for candidate filings. Council members serve four-year terms.
Buckles is seeking re-election as the Ward 4 council representative and will face a challenge from Tamekia Dowdy, who also filed on Friday.
Taylor, the mayor pro tem, has filed to seek another term as the Ward 2 representative.
Walter Ferguson is seeking one of two at-large seats on the council.
Taylor is a Republican while the others are Democrats.
