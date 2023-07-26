GOLDSTON — The Goldston Public Library is excited to announce new events in August for the Chatham County community to enjoy.
The following events are free and open to the public.
Diabetes Prevention Program Information Session
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
The Chatham County Public Health Department will present an informational session, Diabetes Prevention. This free session, led by one of the county’s nutritionists, will discuss type 2 diabetes and how to prevent it.
Arts & Crafts — Artes y Manualidades
Thursday, Aug. 3, 10, & 17, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Families with children ages 3 and older (younger with an assisting adult) are invited to join staff at the Goldston Public Library for an arts and crafts session. The fun will be held in the E.M. Harris Jr. Conference Room.
Las familias con niños de 3 años o más (menores con un adulto que les ayude) están invitadas a la Biblioteca Pública de Goldston para una sesión de artes y manualidades. La diversión se llevará a cabo en la sala de conferencia E.M. Harris Jr., los días 3, 10 y 17 de agosto, a partir de las 10:30 a. m.
Welcome to Medicare
Monday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.–noon
A Welcome to Medicare session is specifically for individuals approaching the age of 65 and is in collaboration with Chatham County Aging Services and the Chatham County Tax Office.
More from this section
Medicare 101
Monday, Aug. 7, 1:30–3:30 p.m.
Medicare 101 is specifically for individuals already turned 65 who may have questions about Medicare such as plan options, coverage, enrollment and more. The session is in collaboration with Chatham County Aging Services, the Chatham County Tax Office and the Goldston Public Library.
Friday Family Movie
Each Friday, 2 p.m., until Aug 11
Families with children of all ages are invited to the library each Friday through Aug. 11 for a family movie in the E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room. Participants are welcome to bring snacks, a blanket or pillow, and family and friends. All movies are rated G or PG.
Read & Play at the Library
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6–8 p.m.
The library and Chatham County Parks & Recreation Department will host a series of activities for children of all ages to enjoy. Some recreational activities will include large group games, various yard games and a scavenger hunt around the library. During the event, the Friends of the Goldston Public Library will be distributing school supplies to the children attending (until supplies last).
The Goldston Public Library is located at 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road, Goldston.
For more information, individuals may call the library at (919) 898-4522 or email goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.