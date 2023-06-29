LILLINGTON — One man was found dead and a teen wounded at a home in Cameron early Tuesday, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
A reported assault was called into the 911 center at 12:58 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Burslem Road off NC 87 North, between N.C. 27 and Buffalo Lake Road, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
When deputies arrived, they found Joshua Tyler Holland, 22, who lives at the residence, had been fatally shot. A 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, had a gunshot wound to his head but was alive, the release said.
The teen was taken to an unidentified hospital, but his condition was not available.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Dowdy at 910-893-0153 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-893-0300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.