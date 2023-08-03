The sister of a Sanford teen who was shot to death on the front porch of his home last month has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
“I decided to start this fundraiser because my brother was a victim to gun violence at a very young age. He never got a chance to truly live his life to the fullest,” Emma Johnson said in a message on the GoFundMe page.
Wise Johnson was only 14 when he was killed about 9:50 p.m. on July 21 at his home in the 300 block of McIver Street near South Fourth Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.
Wise was sitting on a couch on the front porch of the residence when he was shot in the head by a 15-year-old who is now charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to police.
Wise was recovering from knee surgery and using crutches to get around, Emma Johnson said. He was to begin therapy July 27 to regain mobility in his leg and start walking.
“Wise Johnson was a caring gentleman, he looked out for his family and friends,” Emma Johnson said. “He has left his parents, siblings and two nieces behind.”
The family’s goal is to raise $10,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, the total raised was $2,302.
“My family has come up with some of the money, but this will definitely help with some of the expenses and life after,” Emma Johnson said. “I’m beyond satisfied with whatever can be given. Anything will definitely help the Johnson family.”
