GoFundMe

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Wise Johnson, 14, of Sanford, who was shot death on the front porch of his home.

 Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

The sister of a Sanford teen who was shot to death on the front porch of his home last month has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“I decided to start this fundraiser because my brother was a victim to gun violence at a very young age. He never got a chance to truly live his life to the fullest,” Emma Johnson said in a message on the GoFundMe page.