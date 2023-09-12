Horton Park pool reopened Friday after being closed and off-limits for nearly 15 years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Joseph Keel, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation.
Lee County commissioners and Sanford City Council members as well as Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon were on hand for the occasion.
Horton Park, at 1515 Washington Ave., got its start in 1955 with the establishment of a baseball park and a picnic shelter, according to Kirk Smith, chair of the county commissioners. The pool came about a few years later, he said.
Those were the years of segregation, and the park was designed to serve the African American community in the city and county.
“This has been our little piece of heaven since we were kids,” said Margaret Murchison, the News and Public Affairs director at Sanford radio station WWGP.
Over the years, the park’s facilities fell into disrepair and the county commissioners approved a phased-in program for improvements.
The first step was installing new playground recruitment that’s accessible to everyone, Keel said. The next step was improvements to the basketball courts.
In 2020, the commissioners were looking at installing a splash pad, but the concept was not well-received.
More from this section
“In August that year, the community came to a meeting,” Smith said. “They didn’t want a splash pad. They wanted a pool.”
Keel said he was getting the same message from residents.
“The community input was to get the pool back open. The pool had been shut down for 15 years. The community really wanted to see the pool back here at Horton Park.”
County commissioner voted to spend more than $1 million using a combination of local money and part of the funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act for the project.
Construction began in 2022 and plans were to have the pool opened for the summer. However, a problem with soils under the bath house resulted in a delay for reopening.
Once the ribbon was cut, children were in the water as were adults.
Barbara Heck was a dip and the memories it brought back. As a child, she took a path from her house to the pool.
“It only cost 25 cents to get in,” she said. “I didn’t think they’d ever fix it up.”
The pool has splash pad features in the shallow end including a bucket that pours water and an umbrella-like fountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.