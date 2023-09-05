Horton Park Pool, which has been closed for renovations, will reopen this week, according to a Lee County Government news release.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Friday at 3:15 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. The pool will open afterward for swimming until 5:30 p.m., the release said. The Lee County commissioners have agreed to waive entry fees for the designated days the facility will be operating, the release said.
The pool will be open from 12:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and the weekend of Sept. 16-17 before closing for the season.
The completion of the work at the pool marks the end of renovations for Horton Park. The project began with new and accessible playground and equipment for children, park shelters, a revitalized baseball field and resurfacing of the basketball, the release said.
Horton Park, located at 1515 Washington Ave., opened in 1955 with a baseball field and a park shelter, the release said. The pool, bathhouse, basketball courts, additional shelters and a playground have been added since then.
“This project has been highly anticipated by our residents and would not be possible without the support of the community and the board of commissioners,” said Joseph Keel, director of Lee County Parks and Recreation. “We hope the community is pleased with the renovations at Horton Park.
The pool was scheduled to be completed in 2022, but a problem with soil under the bathhouse building delayed the reopening.
The project was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
