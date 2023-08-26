SANNWS-08-26-23 WEAPONS 1

Two men were arrested after fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a stolen firearm were found during the search of a home on Minter School Road.

 Submitted photo

Two men were arrested Thursday after a search of their residence led to the seizure of narcotics and a stolen firearm, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics officers discover fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana at the residence in the 900 block of Minter School Road, a Sheriff’s Office release said.