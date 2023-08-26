Two men were arrested Thursday after a search of their residence led to the seizure of narcotics and a stolen firearm, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Narcotics officers discover fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana at the residence in the 900 block of Minter School Road, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
Victor Mauricio Lopez, 20, and Rafael Heriberto Lopez, 26, live at the residence.
Victor Lopez is charged with trafficking opioid by possession, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling and possessing drug paraphernalia.
He also is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.
His bail was set at $150,000.
Rafael Lopez is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with an outstanding order of arrest, the release said.
His bail was set at $6,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.