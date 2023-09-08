Central Carolina Community College is currently offering its first Customized Training Industrial Robotics Technician course.
Seven employees from Bharat Forge are participating in the initial 40-hour class. Bharat Forge currently uses over 20 robots in their processes — and this class allows company personnel to train on a similar robot without interrupting critical production demands.
Class participants study the principles of industrial robotics, their uses and applications, and proper operation and maintenance through lecture/discussion and hands-on lab exercises.
“Investing in our employees through the Industrial Robotics Technician course at CCCC not only elevates their skillset, but also propels our company into a new era of efficiency and innovation,” said Courtney Holcomb, Bharat Forge Human Resources manager. “By equipping our team with the expertise to optimize and maintain our robotic workforce, we’re not just shaping a brighter future for our employees but engineering a more competitive and successful tomorrow for our company.”
The CCCC robot training cell is available to Central Carolina area industries for training of maintenance personnel and machine operators.
“This course is a current need and will be an ongoing need for our industries in order to provide the skills needed for our advanced manufacturing companies,” said Patricia Anderson, CCCC’s director of Industry Services. “The Robot Training Cell is very innovative, and the course will be value-added to the individuals taking the course as well as for area industries.”
For more information on the Customized Training Industrial Robotics Technician class, contact Anderson at panderson@cccc.edu or call 919-718-7081.
