Sanford police reported 2,296 calls for service in July, according to numbers posted on the agency’s Facebook page.
That includes 113 traffic accident investigations with at least 17 of those occurring in parking lots, according to police records.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 6:38 am
Most of these bump-ups occurred when a driver didn’t see another car pulling into or backing out of a space. A lot of the at-fault drivers apparently chose to leave without waiting for an officer or speaking to owner of the damaged vehicle, according to crash reports on the Sanford P2C website.
An observation: Many of today’s vehicles have back-up cameras.
Among the accidents investigated was that of a driver whose car struck a building. The officer’s report included this note: “Owner of the building stated that they need this report to make sure that the driver’s insurance did say that it was the building’s fault.”
Sanford officers served more than 40 outstanding warrants in July on people who, having been arrested and charged, failed to show up in court on their appointed dates, based on the P2C website.
More than 100 arrests involving misdemeanor offenses were recorded in July on charges including larceny, breaking and entering, driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, possessing drug paraphernalia or less than a half-ounce of marijuana.
Thirty-five arrests were made on felony charges including having a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare facility, break-ins, fraud, safecracking and felons being in possession of a firearm. Several reports of theft from vehicles were investigated with the stolen items ranging from more than $1,000 in cash and firearms.
