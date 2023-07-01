SOUTHERN PINES — Two juveniles are in custody and warrants have been issued for an adult in a shooting that happened earlier this month at a Southern Pines motel, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.
The shooting happened June 15 at the Best Western Motel in the 1600 block of U.S. 1, according to a police news release.
The juveniles, ages 14 and 15, are charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The teens are being held in a secure custody facility for juveniles, the release said.
Warrants have been issued for Antonio Hill Jr., 26, of Candor, according to the release. Once Hill is in custody, he will be charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and conspiracy to commit murder.
Hill is one of three people charged with first-degree murder in Montgomery County in the January 2021 death of Romaro Deshon Kennedy, 20, of Eagle Springs. He is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Superior Court on Aug. 28, according to data from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts.
Anyone with information about Hill’s locations is asked to call the Police Department at 910-692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110.
